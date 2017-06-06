*An emotional support dog belonging to a Marine veteran went HAM on the passenger seated next to him on a Delta flight, leaving the victim bloodied and hospitalized and the dog’s owner an emotional wreck, according to TMZ.

The dog and his owner, Ronald Kevin Mundy Jr., had just boarded the plane headed to San Diego from Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport. They both sat in the middle seat.

Already seated by the window was Marlin Termaine Jackson, who expressed concern about the dog when it started growling. Jackson reportedly asked Mundy, “Is this dog going to bite me?”

Right on cue, the dog attacked.

Witnesses say the animal mauled Jackson’s face, leaving behind severe facial injuries and his face covered in blood. Witness Bridget Maddox-Peoples told San Diego’s KGTV: “His face was covered in blood around his eyes, his nose, his cheeks, his shirt; he walked out, and he had a cloth over his face, and it was just completely bloody.”

Jackson was helped off the plane and taken to the hospital, where he is currently in stable condition, according to TMZ.

Mundy and his dog were taken off the flight, where the dog was secured inside of a carrier. Delta said Mundy and the dog were placed on another flight in which the dog flew in a kennel. (Delta’s website says trained service dogs are allowed in the cabin with humans, and a kennel isn’t required.)

Following the incident, other witnesses reportedly saw Mundy hugging the dog and crying, “I know they’re going to put him down.”