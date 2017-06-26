*During his first interview since being cleared in the “Bachelor in Paradise” sex scandal, DeMario Jackson broke down while speaking to E! News when talking about seeing his mother cry “every day.”

“My dad, he kept me extremely strong, and kept me grounded and humble, but having your mom cry every day for something that you know you didn’t do,” Jackson said, shaking his head.

The scandal erupted after reports that cast member Corinne Olympios and Jackson had a drunken sexual encounter in the pool while cameras were rolling. Warner Bros. suspended production while it launched an investigation – eventually finding no “misconduct by a cast member.”

Olympios’ lawyer Martin Singer released a statement shortly after, pledging “our own investigation will continue.”

Jackson was a contestant on “The Bachelorette” Season 13 before Rachel Lindsay kicked him off the show, while Olympios appeared on “The Bachelor” Season 21.

Watch the clip of Jackson below: