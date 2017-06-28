*DeMario Jackson and Corinne Olympios won’t be returning to “Bachelor In Paradise” now that production on the show has resumed following their sex scandal – but fans may not have seen the last of Jackson in the franchise.

A source close to “The Bachelor” franchise tells Variety exclusively that Jackson is “likely” going to appear on the “Men Tell All” special, which airs at the end of each season of “The Bachelorette.”

Jackson appeared on “The Bachelorette’s” current season for several shows before his ex-girlfriend showed up to tell Rachel Lindsay that they were still havng sex. Lindsay asked him to leave, setting the stage for his addition to “Bachelor In Paradise.”

No further details were given regarding Jackson’s potential segment during “Men Tell All,” though it seems likely he would use the forum to try and clear his name.

Jackson said in a recent interview that the allegations and negative press have taken a toll on him and his family. “It’s every man’s biggest fear. No man wants to be attached to that. That ruins you for life. That’s something that sticks with you,” he said of the sexual assault rumors.

Jackson’s lawyer, Walter Mosley, told Variety that his main motive is to clear his client’s name and fix his reputation. “This has caused a lot of trauma — both physical and emotional injury,” Mosley said. “He’s a celebrity for all the wrong reasons.”

The attorney also claimed that Jackson’s “Bachelorette” storyline was staged, saying, “I’m sure if you asked him that, he’d say they brought a girl from my past who I never knew and had a few text messages exchanged, but they paid her to come on and say that she’s my girlfriend — she wasn’t. But that’s part of reality TV. You sign up for that, and that’s the producers’ job to find a girl that would come on and do that.”

Though the plans for Jackson’s “Men Tell All” appearance are well underway, sources tell Variety there are no plans to bring either Jackson or Olympios back to “Paradise,” which is currently filming at the same original location in Mexico and is now set to premiere late this summer.

However, the source warns, “This seems to change on this show on a daily basis.”