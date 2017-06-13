*NBA veteran Dennis Rodman touched down in North Korea early Tuesday for a return visit with his “best friend” Kim Jong Un, the nation’s dictator who has threatened to send nuclear weapons on U.S. shores.

This is Rodman’s fifth trip to the country, and first under the presidency of his other homeboy, Donald Trump.

Before his flight from Beijing to Pyongyang, Rodman told reporters that he is “just trying to open a door” between NK and the U.S. Asked if he had spoken to President Trump about the trip, he said, “Well, I’m pretty sure he’s pretty much happy with the fact that I’m over here trying to accomplish something that we both need.”

Trump praised one of Rodman’s trips to “Fox & Friends” back in March 2013. “Maybe Dennis is a lot better than what we have,” he said of the basketball hall of famer, who also appeared as a contestant that year on Trump’s NBC show “Celebrity Apprentice.”

“Dennis is not a stupid guy,” Trump said. “He’s smart in many ways, he’s very street wise.”

Rodman, 56, won five NBA championships as a player with the Detroit Pistons and Chicago Bulls. Kim Jong Un is reportedly a fan of the NBA, particularly the Bulls teams that Rodman played on in the late 1990s.

During a January 2014 trip to NK, Rodman sang “Happy Birthday” to the dictator and referred to him as his “best friend.”

Sponsoring Rodman’s trip is a cryptocurrency for legalized weed.

“I want to thank the folks at PotCoin. They realized the importance of this trip and made it all possible for me,” Rodman stated before his plane took off. According to MarketWatch, Potcoin bills itself as “Banking for the Cannabais Industry,” and gushed that Rodman is ”in the very rare position to be able to claim longtime friendship with both the Supreme Leader of North Korea, as well as with the current president of the United States,” according to a press release.

Meanwhile, Rodman’s “best friend” is currently detaining four Americans for various alleged crimes. Rodman said that issue is “not my purpose right now.”