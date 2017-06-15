*Dennis Rodman has given North Korea dictator Kim Jong-un a copy of his enemy’s best selling book as a gift.

On Thursday, the former NBA player presented his “best friend” Trump’s 1987 book “The Art of the Deal,” according to The Hollywood Reporter.

It wasn’t signed by Trump, who was Rodman’s boss for two seasons of the “Celebrity Apprentice” reality TV show. Rodman has said his visit has nothing to do with the White House.

This is Rodman’s fifth trip to Pyongyang to visit Jong-un. While his previous visits in 2013 and 2014 often drew controversy, Rodman has said this week he’s just here to meet old friends and have a good time.

He and his small entourage have been spending time hanging out with young North Korean basketball players and visiting local sights. According to reports, he watched a North Korean men’s basketball team and met Sports Minister Kim Il Guk.

Along with the Trump book, other gifts he presented for Kim Jong-un include a copy of “Where’s Waldo? The Totally Essential Travel Collection,” a mermaid puzzle, two sets of soap and two autographed jerseys.

Rodman also met North Korean Olympic athletes, including judo gold medalist An Kum Ae.

“All of you guys should be proud of yourselves, because, you know, a lot of people don’t give you guys credit, because this is such a small country, and not many people from North Korea can compete around the world,” Rodman said.

He continued: “But for you guys to come back here in your country, with a medal, that says a lot about North Korea, because people don’t really take North Korea so seriously about sports or anything like that.”