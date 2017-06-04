*As we await the start of game 2 of the 2017 NBA finals this evening, word comes that former NBA/LA Lakers star Derek Fisher has been arrested.

Fisher was busted on suspicion of DUI Sunday after crashing his car on the Ventura 101 Freeway … this following a night out in West Hollywood.

CHP officials say Fisher veered into the paved right shoulder of the 101 just east of the 405 interchange. He collided with the raised concrete curb and guardrail, which flipped his car over once. Luckily, the crash left both Fisher and his passenger, Gloria Govan (“Basketball Wives”) uninjured.

However, once officers arrived to the scene, they determined Fisher had been drinking and arrested him on suspicion of DUI.

TMZ caught up with Fisher Saturday night leaving Catch (restaurant) at 11:45pm, but he the crash occurred later at 3am (see the video above). He apparently picked up Gloria after dinner, because she wasn’t at Catch with him. He and Govan have been an item since March.

Fisher’s vehicle overturned on the 101 Freewayhttps://t.co/agMZqEio6k — NBC Los Angeles (@NBCLA) June 4, 2017

Additional info via The Sun:

Fisher, a resident of Tarzana was the Knicks coach from 2014-2016, played 18 years in the National Basketball Association, spending a majority of his career with Lakers and was an integral part of five NBA championships with the team.

Govan, also a resident of Tarzana, was once married to current Golden State Warrior and former UCLA Bruin forward Matt Barnes. 37, from 2013 to 2016. They had twin boys that were born in 2008.

Fisher and Govan had been dating as far as October 2015, when Fisher, at 6-foot, 1-inches tall and Barnes, at 6-foot, 7-inches tall, had allegedly got into some form of an altercation at Govan’s home on Oct. 3, 2015, the New York Post and US magazine reported.

Fisher and Barnes had been Laker teammates for two seasons, from 2010 to 2012.

The CHP’s West Valley office asked anyone who saw the crash to call them at (818) 888-0980.