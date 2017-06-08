*And so, the plot thickens.

Turns out that the SUV driven by Derek Fisher in his weekend DUI crash was registered to Matt Barnes, the headline-making ex-husband of his girlfriend, Gloria Govan, according to TMZ.

Fisher was in the white 2015 Cadillac Escalade early Sunday morning with Govan when he hit a guard rail on the 101 Freeway in L.A. and flipped it. The car was completely totaled and Fisher was arrested for DUI.

Barnes, of the NBA’s Western Conference Champion Golden State Warriors, has two children with Govan, and had given the Escalade to her specifically “for the kids,” according to TMZ.

So far, no comment from Barnes.