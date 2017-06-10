*Lamar Odom’s daughter, Destiny Odom, is speaking out publicly for the first time about her relationship with her father – and how his marriage to Khloe Kardashian is part of the reason why their relationship hasn’t always been easy.

“Things changed when my dad married Khloe. Things were a lot more public,” 17-year-old Destiny says in the PEOPLE/Entertainment Weekly (PEN) feature, “Surviving A Father’s Addiction: Lamar Odom’s Family Speaks Out.”

“When your dad’s an NBA player that’s already enough, but when he’s marrying a reality TV star, things are so public and you don’t have a private life anymore,” says Destiny, adding that she recalls watching Keeping Up With The Kardashians at 12 years old.

“It was crazy that my dad was getting married to this woman that I used to watch religiously,” she says. “It was such a whirlwind, really.”

Destiny reveals that Lammy’s relationship with Khloe also created problems for her among her classmates.

“There were regular snide comments at school. And when his addiction became public, then it became a social media thing. Even people that I thought were my friends were saying stuff on social media. It was humiliating.”

She also notes how when Kardashian stepped up to help Lamar after his overdose, “a lot of people in our circle were confused,” said Destiny. “Their relationship is very toxic.”

Watch the full People/Entertainment Weekly (PEN) feature, “Surviving A Father’s Addiction: Lamar Odom’s Family Speaks Out,” here.

As People reports, Destiny last saw her father a couple of months ago but she says he’s now a lot more open and more apologetic.

“I’ve had conversations with him just letting him know that I want him to get help,” she says. “But at the end of the day he’s a grown man and you have to want it for yourself.”

For more on Destiny and Lamar Odom, pick up the latest issue of PEOPLE.