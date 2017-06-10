*As Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs prepares for the Apple Music release of his documentary, “Can’t Stop Won’t Stop: A Bad Boy Story,” he’s dishing about the film’s origins and the “East Coast vs. West Coast” rift of the 90s.

During an interview on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, Combs explained how he came up with the idea for the documentary:

“It was my idea,” the native New Yorker said. “I said to myself, because my belief is so crazy and I would just talk to God and he would let me know it was alright when I was coming up, I said to myself somebody needs to get the cameras rolling on me because I think that my life and whatever is going to happen can be inspirational. I started shooting this movie when I was 19.”

The conversation later turned to the “East Coast vs. West Coast” rift of the 90s, specifically the TuPac and Biggie beef.

“You gotta understand, that was one of the biggest things to happen in our culture. Right now, we’re living in the results of the hip-hop culture. So as crazy as it sounds, there was an East-West war over music, and people were killing and getting killed,” Diddy said. “We deal with that in the movie, and it was something that was just so surreal and so serious, and so unfortunate and so sad, but that’s something that we’ve had to deal with.”

As Vibe.com notes, Combs also shared that despite the tragedies that transpired, lifelong friendships with industry players and colleauges blossomed, as evident by the Bad Boy Reunion Tour.

“We were all scared. Sometimes things in your life could just get out of control, but we never wanted to have problems with each other,” he said. “We were all fans of each other and it was just something in that day and age that spun out of control. We’ve all been friends ever since. Snoop Dogg is one of my best friends. Dre is one of my best friends. It always should have been like that, but sometimes in life, there’s tragedies so people can learn from them. This is God’s world, but the greatest thing is he put us all back together.”

“Can’t Stop Won’t Stop: A Bad Boy Story” drops June 25.