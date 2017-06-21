Shock G

Shock G

*Digital Underground’s Shock G was arrested for possession of drug paraphernalia after a tour stop in Wisconsin, reports TMZ.

Cops pulled over the Bay Area rapper in Rice Lake, WI around 2 a.m. on June 13, and discovered that the license plate of the vehicle was listed to an unlicensed driver, who was actually in the passenger seat as Shock G drove, TMZ reports.

It’s unclear how police found the drug paraphernalia in the vehicle, but they arrested the now 53-year-old rapper, whose real name is Gregory Jacobs. He posted a $100 bail upon his release.

Shock had performed on a bill with Naughty by Nature two days before the arrest.





