*On the heels of his $27 million opening weekend for the Tupac Shakur film “All Eyez On Me,” director Benny Boom has lined up his next project.

The filmmaker has signed on to helm “The Shave,” reports Deadline. The script from newcomers Thomas White and Miles Hubley is described as a provocative police thriller.

The film follows a corrupt LAPD officer who was just exonerated in the murder of a black high school honor student. The cop visits the boy’s father at his barbershop to tell him his side of the story, and listen to the father recount the story of his son’s life — while receiving a straight-razor shave.

In a statement confirming the deal, Boom said he warmed to the idea of “bringing a film with such social and cultural relevancy to life. It is an opportunity for us to examine the division between the police and communities of color.”

According to Deadline, the film will be produced by Route One CEO Russell Levine, Lost City president John Finemore, Maiden Voyage’s Chris and Eleanor Columbus, and Mason Novick and Michelle Knudsen of MXN Entertainment.

The executive producers are Chris Lytton, Lost City’s James Hoppe and Elizabeth Grave, with Sophia Dilley co-producing.