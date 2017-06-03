*You may recall when Charlamagne tha God took to the airwaves to praise conservative puppet Tomi Lahren and challenged women of color to get on her level.

Naturally, the backlash to his comments were swift and unforgiving.

For many black progressives, when a black male uses a national platform to praise the mother of the white race, we tend to ignore the ramblings of these mentally conquered individuals. After all, they are simply doing what they are genetically inclined to do = worship whiteness.

Guys like Charlamagne live inside the womb of white America. So, of course, he thinks Tomi is a goddess that black women need to fall behind of.

Remember a few years ago when he took to the Power 105 airwaves and called white women “Nubian Queens.”…?

*sigh*…..

The Root sat down with Charlamagne recently to address his relationship with Lahren and get to the bottom of the burning question: does he hate black women?

If you care to know the answer to this “burning” questions, check out the video below:

Meanwhile, if you’re an avid listener of the radio personality and the syndicated radio show that he co-hosts The Breakfast Club, then you know that he isn’t a fan of their partnership with Revolt.

Founded by Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs, the network regularly airs the Breakfast Club, but as Charlamagne explained:

“Listen, everybody knows I hate Revolt. I say it on the air all the time.”

According to theJasmineBrand, he hates Revolt because:

“Because they don’t pay us sh*t, that’s why. That’s the bottom line. They don’t pay us nothing and it’s just like, I’m not really supposed to be talking sh*t about them actually, but … that was a memo that came like a month ago.”

Charlamagne added:

“I don’t see what they do for the brand. That’s just me personally. I don’t see how Revolt lifts up the brand of ‘The Breakfast Club.”

