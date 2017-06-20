*THE CAR: 2017 Pacifica Touring – L Plus

It might sound a bit strange, but I felt kinda cool driving the Pacifica Touring – L Plus. For this to be a big vehicle, it handles well and rides like a much smaller car. The upmarket interior is stylish and quiet. The exterior color on the minivan I drove is tusk white and the interior is black alloy.

Just like the standard, the Pacifica Touring – L Plus comes with the latest safety features. It has heated front seats, an eight-way power-adjustable driver’s seat with four-way lumbar support, automatic climate control, backup camera and remote start. A clear improvement from the previous model are the eight-way power adjustable front seats.

Most people wouldn’t think a Pacifica Touring minivan would be fresh and cool. Ok, to be fair, maybe not. You’re probably not going to “catch” while driving the Pacifica, but you will get some head turns.

Why? Here’s why, it’s a good-looking vehicle. It’s OK on gas. It’s 18 city and 28 highway. I love the sliding doors. It makes access to the backseat much easier.

Of course it’s roomy. The panel is user friendly. The sound is full and engulfs the front and the back. The folding second-row seats are very easy to maneuver. The Pacifica Touring – L Plus is much better – inside and out – to the now defunct Town & Country. It’s both classic and contemporary.

Whether you’re single, married, childless or you have a tribe, this minivan is for you!

This car is a winner!!

VEHICLE AT A GLANCE: Perforated leather trim bucket seats, ENGINE: 3.6L V6 24V VVT Engine, TRANSMISSION: 9 speed FWD automatic transmission, advanced multistage front airbags, driver inflatable knee-bolster air bag, supplemental side-curtain airbags in all rows, supplemental front seat-mounted side airbags, LATCH Ready child seat anchor system, ParkView rear back-up camera, blind spot and cross path detection, ParkSense rear park assist with Stop Security Alarm, sentry key theft deterrent system, remote start system, electronic stability control, keyless enter-n-go, remote proximity keyless entry, capless fuel filter, active grille shutters, tire inflator kit (no compact spare), active noise control system, second row and third row stow n go seats, power 8-way driver seat, power 8-way passenger seat, driver seat stow n assist, passenger seat stow n assist, heated front seats, heated second row seats, heated steering wheel, Uconnect 8.4, Uconnect Access 6-month trial (registration required), Uconnect theater package, seatback video screens, 3-channel wireless headphones, Blu-Ray/DVD Player/USB Port, video USB Port, 3-channel video remote control, 13 Alpine speakers, 506-Watt amplifier, SiriusXM Sat. Radio W/1-yr. radio subscription, 17-inch x 7-inch aluminum painted wheels, 115-volt auxiliary power outlet, second and third row window shades, premium fog lamps, LED tail lamps, powered heated fold-away mirrors.

MSRP: $42,970

FUEL ECONOMY: 18/28

THE DRIVE: Nice!

Darlene Donloe is a seasoned entertainment and travel journalist whose work has appeared in People, Ebony, Essence, LA Stage Times, This Stage, The Daily Breeze, LA Watts Times, Black Meetings and Tourism, Los Angeles Sentinel, EMMY, The Hollywood Reporter, Rhythm & Business, Billboard, Grammy and more. Contact her via: [email protected]