*THE CAR: Dodge Durango GT Brass Monkey AWD

I recently drove the Dodge Durango GT Brass Monkey AWD. It’s bold in its appearance! It came with an octane red pearl-coat exterior, a black interior and leather-trimmed bucket seats. Come on now, this car IS the business! It’s the big guy on campus, the Homecoming King and the Super Bowl MVP all rolled up into one. Yeah, I said it, because it’s true. This is an SUV with an attitude!!

You have lots of choices when it comes to an SUV. But, one of the best choices is the 2017 Dodge Durango.

I bet you’re wondering where the Brass Monkey comes in! Well, the name has been used before. It actually refers to the 20-inch burnished bronze aluminum wheels. I secretly wish there was a more mysterious meaning.

This is a sporty muscle car. It’s sportier than most SUVs. While it drives great on the streets and the highways, it’s just as good off road. It has a lot of power. It drives well. The ride is actually OK on the gravel and rocks. The suspension is relaxed and great on the highway.

With its sporty design, The Durango stands out, couple that with the fact that it has a lot of power and drives well – and you have a SUV in full effect. This SUV is ready to go cruising? Bottom line, the DODGE DURANGO GT BRASS MONKEY AWD is fun to drive.

VEHICLE AT A GLANCE: Engine 3.6L V6, Power 295 HP / 260 LB-FT, Transmission 8-speed automatic, drivetrain all-wheel drive, engine placement front, curb weight 4,987 LBS, Cargo 84.5 CU FT, driver inflatable knee-bolster airbag, supplemental side-curtain airbags in all rows, supplemental front seat-mounted side airbags, LATCH ready child seat anchor system, black rotary shifter, steering wheel mounted paddle shifters, selectable steering modes, electric power steering, ParkView rear back-up camera, keyless Go, remote start system, trailer sway damping, heated front seats, heated steering wheel, air conditioning, 8.4-inch touchscreen display, UCONNECT 8.4, UCONNECT Access six-month trial (registration req’d).

MSRP: $49,660

FUEL ECONOMY: 18/25

THE DRIVE: On POINT!

Darlene Donloe is a seasoned entertainment and travel journalist whose work has appeared in People, Ebony, Essence, LA Stage Times, This Stage, LA Watts Times, Black Meetings and Tourism, Los Angeles Sentinel, The Compton Herald, Eurweb.com, EMMY, The Hollywood Reporter, Rhythm & Business, Billboard, Grammy and more. Contact her via: [email protected]