*Falling into an opening in a sidewalk would never happen to YOU, right. That’s ’cause YOU have better sense than to text while walking … right?

Well of course it wouldn’t happen to YOU, but it did to a (so far) unidentified woman in Plainfield, New Jersey on Thursday (06-08-19). We know this because surveillance footage next to Acme Windows caught the bizarre moment when the woman briefly looked at her phone before tripping and falling into the sidewalk.

An onlooker, Martin Delgadillo, told reporters he was standing outside of his barber shop when the woman went down … literally.

“She was looking at her phone — the last minute — she hit the door and fell right in,” Delgadillo said. “I thought texting and driving was a bad thing,” Delgadillo said. “Now it’s texting and walking.”

Not that it matters, but we found out that the sidewalk basement door was open because the gas line was being worked on. If you look closely in the video, you can see a man with a hardhat under the basement door.

Unfortunately for the woman, she is in serious condition and is being treated at a local hospital.

Like we said up top, this wouldn’t happen to YOU, right? However, in the texting era, incidents like the one we just described happen all the time. They’re just not always caught on camera. Uh oh, here’s another one: a woman falling into a mall water fountain.

OK, you can look, but don’t laugh at the poor soul: