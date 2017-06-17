*Compton, Calif. native Dr. Dre has committed to pledge $10 million dollars toward the construction of a performing arts center at Compton High School.

“My goal is to provide kids with the kind of tools and learning they deserve,” Dre said in a statement. “The performing arts center will be a place for young people to be creative in a way that will help further their education and positively define their future.”

According to multiple reports, the complex will provide students with state-of-the-art equipment and technology, including digital media production facilities. The performing arts center will also be a resource for the Compton community at large. The center, which will also boast a 1,200-seat theater, is expected to break ground in 2020.

“The support that Dre has shown to Compton over the years is unwavering and we are so excited that we will now be home to one of the greatest performing arts centers in the country,” said Satra Zurita, president of Compton Unified’s governing board of trustees.

Per Micah Ali, vice chairman of the Compton Unified School District’s Board of Education: “The Compton Unified School District is building what will be the most modern high school complex ever provided to public school students. This extraordinarily ambitious project will be a beacon for transformational change in Compton – giving our community an unparalleled access to opportunity and achievement. Dr. Dre has stepped up and partnered with the school district to make this vision a reality. A true act of giving back to the community in a way that will directly impact the ever-resilient efforts of our students to rise-up and succeed. A true act of leading the way and standing as an example to others of how never to forget where you came from.”

Once built, the new Compton High is expected to serve approximately 2,500 students.

In related news, HBO has released the first trailer for “The Defiant Ones,” an upcoming docuseries that chronicles the rise of Dr. Dre and Jimmy Iovine in the music industry and their impact on contemporary culture.

Check out the trailer for “The Defiant Ones” below. The docuseries begins airing July 9th.

