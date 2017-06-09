*Postsecondary Education Executive and recent recipient of a Doctorate in Education, Dr. Kerri Moseley-Hobbs recently published her first book “More Than a Fraction.”

The historical creative nonfiction tells the story of two brothers, Thomas and Othello Fraction, and their journey before, through and after the Civil War. The story derived from Dr. Hobbs’ two year research for her heritage. Her search ended at the Smithfield house museum in Virginia where she later was appointed as a member of the foundation’s Board of Trustees.

“More Than a Fraction” is based on the true story of the Fraction family leading up to Thomas and Othello Fraction who signed on to fight in the Civil War. The book takes you on a journey that includes their service in the Civil War and their subsequent fight after the war for rights and inclusion. Dr. Moseley-Hobbs is the 3rd great-granddaughter of Thomas Fraction. Her passion for education and history has and continues to lead her on ventures to uncover hidden stories and forgotten legacies. After discovering that Smithfield was still in existence and was being managed as a house museum in Blacksburg, Virginia Dr. Moseley-Hobbs immediately took a trip to visit the location where so much of Thomas’ story occurred. After her trip to visit the grounds in 2015 she was asked to join the board for the Smithfield-Preston Foundation which currently owns and manages Smithfield. As a member of the board Dr. Moseley-Hobbs was tasked with assisting to change the narrative and presentation of the enslaved and indentured servant community and their contributions and presence throughout the history of Smithfield, as it relates to the Preston family.

At the publication of her book, “More Than a Fraction,” Dr. Moseley-Hobbs was continuing a more than 15 year career in education administration and teaching. She holds a bachelor’s degree in Criminal Justice, a Master’s degree in Interdisciplinary Management, a Masters in Business Administration (MBA) and a Doctorate in Education. Dr. Moseley-Hobbs lives in Baltimore, Maryland with her son Anthony Michael Hobbs (the 4th great-grandson of Thomas Fraction), who by 12 years old was already an award winning actor and filmmaker.

“More Than a Fraction” is published by Imagination Lunchbox, LLC, which she co-owns with her son Anthony Michael-Hobbs a prodigy child actor and filmmaker. Her son has written, produced, directed and starred in three short films that have been screened at over 16 international film festivals garnering him 6 awards. The 12 year-old is also an award winning actor who has starred in the Emmy Award nominated PBS Special Mini-Series “The Abolitionist” as a young Frederick Douglas. Their company Imagination Lunchbox, LLC was hired by the Smithfield-Preston Foundation to help lead projects that will enhance the Smithfield house museum experience and provide some documented visuals that can be used for historical purposes.

To learn more about “More Than a Fraction” visit www.Amazon.com or www.ImaginationLunchbox.com. To learn more about Smithfield log onto www.SmithfieldPlantation.org. You can also reach out to Dr. Kerri Moseley-Hobbs at [email protected]

