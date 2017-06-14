*Beverly Hills, CA – Dr. Ora Mobley Sweeting, Co-Author of “Nobody Gave Me Permission”, and Human Rights Activist was celebrated for her life’s achievements on Saturday, June 10, 2017, at the upper Bel Air estate of her daughter, Candida Mobley Phillips.

Dr. Ora Mobley Sweeting, walked into her 90th Birthday Celebration dancing to the Motown sounds of Greg Matta and his old school harmony singing group. Ambassador to Micronesia, Diane Watson, The Honorable Jan Perry, (Former Los Angeles City Councilwoman) Judge Mablean Ephriam, (Judge Mablean “Divorce Court” & Justice with Judge Mablean, television shows, and Tyler Perry’s Madea films) Apostle Demond L. Tolliver, Pastor Bondage Breaking Ministries in Dallas, Texas and the Mistress of Ceremony, Actress, Vernee Watson (Fresh Prince of Bel Air, The Young & The Restless, General Hospital ), and a host of family and friends, gathered over the weekend to honor and acknowledge the human rights activist.

Dr. Ora Mobley Sweeting, received several proclamations and acknowledgements presented to her from Congresswoman, Maxine Waters, Los Angeles Mayor, Eric Garcetti, and Los Angeles County Supervisor, Mark Ridley Thomas.

Ora Mobley Sweeting, who is best known for her work in Harlem, New York beginning in 1958 when she became a member of the Executive Board for P.S. 157. Ora was the Organizer of the first Decentralization Community Control for P.S. 157 and created a resolution for “All Africans Freedom Day” in April of 1963. She founded the Harlem Mother’s Association in 1964, as well as became a key organizer of the St. Nicholas Tenants Association. Mother Ora, as she is fondly referred to, was responsible for the renaming of Mary McLeod Bethune School and Harriet Tubman School in 1967. And, in 1974, Ora Sweeting was directly responsible for the renaming of Seventh Avenue in Harlem to “Adam Clayton Powell, Jr. Boulevard” and the renaming of Lenox Avenue in Harlem to “Malcom X Boulevard” in 1987.

