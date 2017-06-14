*Drake continues to express his hot love and emotion toward his favorite singer.

The rapper has added another tattoo of Sade, who he hung out with in March, and deemed one of “two very important ladies in my life,” alongside his mother.

“Was honored to continue this piece based on @sade started by an amazing artist @niki23gtr on @champagnepapi Excited to continue,” wrote Drizzy in an Instagram post showing off the tatt.

Drake also has ink of Aaliyah, his mother, uncle and grandmother, a bottle of Drakkar Noir and an OVO owl.