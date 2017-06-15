*Draymond Green decided to take one last shot against the Cleveland Cavaliers during today’s Golden State Warriors victory parade in Oakland.

The player, famous for his trash talk, wore a t-shirt that mocked their NBA Finals opponent for losing the series in just five games. The tee took the logo for Quicken Loans — Cavs owner Dan Gilbert’s company and the name of the Cavs’ home arena — and changed the text to “Quickie.” An image of the Larry O’Brien Trophy is also on the shirt.

“The Q, that’s what’s those guys’ arena is called, and we got them out of here quick with the trophy,” Green explained to NBC Sports Bay Area. “Quickie.”

Green said the t-shirt was his idea, but Warriors director of coaching Nick U’Ren was responsible for making it happen.

“We actually got them made in Cleveland. How about that?” Green said.

Within hours of the shirt’s debut, Cleveland’s LeBron James clapped back on Instagram, captioning a photo of Green in his “Quickie” tee with: “That’s what she said.”

James’ post quickly drew thousands of likes, including from teammates Tristan Thompson and JR Smith and other stars like Oklahoma City’s Russell Westbrook and Houston’s James Harden.

Since the season ended, James has returned to Instagram with a flurry of posts in the past couple of days, showing off his newly shaven head while working out in his gym. So you know Green went for the low hanging fruit with his retort: