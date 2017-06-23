Dule Hill (on Facetime) and Jazmyn Simon (Twitter)

*Not only are all of the original cast members of USA’s “Psych” returning for the upcoming movie specia, but Dule Hill’s character will get a new love interest – his real life fiancée.

Actress Jazmyn Simon, currently sporting Hill’s engagement ring, will be joining the cast as Gus’ new boo thang.

Simon announced the news with Hill (who chimed in via Facetime).

Watch below:

Original cast members James Roday, Timothy Omundson, Maggie Lawson, Corbin Bernsen and Kirsten Nelson are all back for the film reunion.

“Psych: The Movie” will premiere in December on USA.





