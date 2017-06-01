*Noted political analyst Earl Ofari Hutchinson announced today, Thursday, June 1 that his video Do You Wanna Urban Ballroom Dance L.A. now is the most watched YouTube basics demonstration urban ballroom dance video ever. Hutchinson’s new book on urban ballroom dancing, Inside Urban Ballroom Dancing, will be released the latter part of June.

The video Do You Wanna Urban Ballroom Dance L.A. walks through the basic of the fast-growing popular Detroit Urban Ballroom Dancing. Hutchinson’s passion for Detroit Urban Ballroom Dancing started five years ago. He has been a student and practitioner of the dance during these years.

“Hitting the top spot as YouTube’s all-time most watched basic demonstration urban ballroom dance video in the short space of three months is an achievement I, and my dance partner, Terry Hunt, are deeply proud and appreciative of,” says Hutchinson, “It’s in part a tribute to the fun, ease, and popularity of urban ballroom dancing, and in part recognition of the never-ending creativity of African-American dance.”

Urban ballroom dancing started in Detroit two decades ago and since then has become a fixture on the dance scene in many cities in the U.S. In Los Angeles, the special flair and flavor of Detroit Urban Ballroom Dance has taken hold while adding a unique style akin to Los Angeles.

The dance blends the cha-cha, salsa, tango, and swing with ballroom dancing. It’s a relaxed, easy to learn, and lightly aerobic dance that can be enjoyed by all ages. It’s also the perfect fun and relaxing antidote to the stresses of the day. It’s the perfect cool down social activity for the times.

Urban Ballroom Dancing has inspired many of the dance moves and rhythms that have been popularized on everything from Dancing with the Stars to nightclubs and movies. The “Urban” in Ballroom Dancing is a special and unique form of ballroom dancing that combines the formalism and elegance of traditional ballroom dancing with the special quality and style of African-American dance and rhythms.

Do You Wanna Urban Ballroom Dance L.A. presents a fun look at urban ballroom dancing. It presents both a brief history of urban ballroom dancing and a snapshot view of some of the basic moves and style of urban ballroom dancing. It’s dancing to be enjoyed by one and all, young and old. Most important, it gives a much needed and entertaining break from the seeming non-stop and heavy-handed stress and mayhem of the day.

Hutchinson and Hunt will be teaching a five-session basic Urban Ballroom Dance class at West Los Angeles College on Thursdays from 6:00 to 7:15 PM starting June 16. For information Call 310-287-4475