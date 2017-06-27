*Remember how much fun you had the first time you saw ‘The Lion King?’ Now imagine being in a beautiful theatre, seeing it on the big screen again, and being able to sing each song out loud with others in the audience. Wow! The time has come and the place will be Hollywood’s historic El Capitan Theatre August 4-20th.

But tickets are on sale now.

Ed Collins, General Manager at The El Capitan Theatre said, “Disney created an instant classic with the original release of ‘The Lion King’ in 1994 and its popularity has never wavered. We are thrilled to offer a whole new way to enjoy this beloved Disney film at The El Capitan Theatre. Who can resist singing along to such unforgettable songs as “Hakuna Matata,” “Can You Feel The Love Tonight” and “Circle of Life”? “THE LION KING SING-ALONG” will also include a special live appearance by Timon on The El Capitan Theatre stage before every show. There is simply no better way to experience the laughter, music and majesty of this Disney masterpiece.”

