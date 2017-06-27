*BROOKLYN, NY – Ashley Stewart® announced today that after an eight-month series of national events to celebrate women who love their curves and themselves, the highly-anticipated Finding Ashley Stewart 2017 finale will take place at Kings Theatre in Brooklyn on September 16, 2017.

The event will be headlined by multi-platinum female group, En Vogue, and also feature performances by the Brooklyn United Marching Band, New Jersey’s legendary ‘Xinos Step Team’, as well as teen Hip Hop dancer Amanda LaCount, who has appeared on Dancing with the Stars.

Guest judges will include Erin Brady, Kym Hampton and Vivian Scott Chew, and others. Alongside the lineup of performances, the event will include the crowning of Ashley Stewart 2017 and the announcement of the winner of the $10,000 Ashley Stewart Leadership Scholarship, which was developed with North Carolina A&T University to help empower women through education.

Finding Ashley Stewart 2017 has stopped in multiple cities across the country, identifying regional winners in Baltimore, Houston, Newark, Detroit and Tampa. Each stop included a fashion show, a sip n’ shop experience and a search for the “diva” who embodies Ashley Stewart and everything the brand stands for: kindness, perseverance, resilience, confidence, and empowerment. Upcoming tour stops include Atlanta in July and Nashville in August. Four semi-finalists will also be selected through an Ashley Stewart social media contest that will kick off on July 10th. From this group of regional and social media winners, five finalists will be selected to win a trip to New York City to compete for the coveted title of “Ashley Stewart 2017.” The winner will receive a $10,000 prize package, a new Ashley Stewart wardrobe, makeover, tour-sponsored gift prizes, a photo shoot, as well as a two-night stay provided by Hilton and participation in features across Ashley Stewart media platforms for one year.

Finding Ashley Stewart is sponsored by Creme of Nature and IMAN Cosmetics, with additional financial and marketing support from TxturePRO by WetBrush, Facebook, Salesforce , Lyft, Dotcom Distribution, Alliance Data Systems and countless other business partners. In addition, Urban One, the nation’s leading creator and distributor of urban content has been tapped to assist with reach and audience engagement and will have their premier women’s brand, HelloBeautiful, on-site for red carpet coverage.

Presale tickets for Ashley Stewart credit card holders will be available June 28th, with tickets for the general admission on June 29th at Ticketmaster. Net proceeds from ticket sales will be donated to Dress For Success®, who is providing each finalist one round-trip ticket to New York City courtesy of Southwest Airlines.

“As a brand that started in neighborhoods across the country, our mission is to help connect women with other women on a truly personal level and help give them a voice by celebrating friendships in our stores and on our industry leading digital and social platforms,” commented James Rhee, Executive Chairman and CEO of Ashley Stewart. “Our customer base exerts a tremendous amount of influence in their communities, and we believe that our social commerce business model, as substantiated by the participation of market leaders across several different industries and fueled by technology, substantiates this. The brand was founded in Brooklyn back in 1991, so we are so excited to be returning to our roots and celebrating old-fashioned values like community.”

About Ashley Stewart

Ashley Stewart is a global fashion and lifestyle brand that stands for uncompromising style, fashion, fit & empowerment for the woman who flaunts her curves. Ashley Stewart has captured the hearts and minds of curvy women since its founding in 1991 in Brooklyn, New York. Today, Ashley Stewart offers the hottest looks with 90 stores across the United States, a rapidly growing e-commerce presence at www.ashleystewart.com, as well as an industry leading social media presence @byashleystewart and growing multimedia arm at AshleyTV. Ashley Stewart stands for uncompromising style, fashion, fit and empowerment for the trend-savvy woman who flaunts her curves. From the perfect pair of jeans, churchflow dresses, smoking hot outfits, and #DaretoBare intimates, Ashley Stewart has you covered. http://www.ashleystewart.com

###

source:

Rachel Koggan

Senior Account Executive

5W Public Relations

[email protected]