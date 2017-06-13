*”Megan Leavey” is a remarkable film based on a true story. It highlights the life of one individual all while capturing the incredible qualities instilled in thousands of Marines across the nation.

The press junket for the film was held in Los Angeles and EURweb correspondent Kiki Ayers had the chance to catch up with the Director Gabriela Cowperthwaite and actress Kate Mara who plays Leavey.

The love both Leavey and Mara have for animals became clear once watching the movie. Mara even has a petition link to restore animal welfare records on her Instagram.

“I try and spend as much time as I can in my life helping animals in any way I can so that was instantly for me the connection I felt to this character,” said Mara. “Everything else I was unaware of and fascinated by everything to do with marines. I had no experience in that so it was nice because there was a connecting point but everything else was a learning experience.

Cowperthwaite shared with us the process she went through in order to portray Leavey’s story to the best of her ability. She explained meeting her and watching her played a major role in telling this story.

“She’s been through more in her little pinki than most of us have been through in our whole lives,” she said. “She carries it with such quiet pride and I just wanted to be able to do her justice by focusing on that and focusing on her bond with the animal.”

Both ladies at the junket explained that though there was hundreds of men in the film, there was a majority of women working on the set. They even took a photo when the film wrapped to show all the women that were working behind the scenes.

Megan Leavey is in theaters now. For more information on the film, watch the official trailer below.