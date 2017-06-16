“Cars 3” is a great ride and “47 Meters Down” is a downer. “Cars” hasn’t slowed it roll and is reeling into theaters June 16 with an even more entertaining and exciting race for the franchise with “Cars 3.” The astounding animation will captivate all ages. And expanding its reach this time around, “Cars 3” has added Kerry Washington as Natalie Certain, a race analyst and racer Cruz Ramirez (Cristela Alonzo).

In addition to the film’s entertainment value, important messages about aging and chance are also a draw. Two of the best lines delivered in the movie are: “Don’t fear failure. Be afraid of not having the chance.” Those words are not wasted on legendary Lightning McQueen (Owen Wilson), who is facing the current generation of blazing-fast racers pushing him out of the sport. To get back in the game, Lightning is helped by a young race technician with her own plan to win.

Directed by Brian Fee, the film also stars Isiah Whitlock Jr., Armie Hammer, Chris Cooper, Nathan Fillion, Larry the Cable Guy, Tony Shalhoub and Bonnie Hunt.

‘47 Meters Down‘

“47 Meters Down” cashes in on the “Jaws” and “Sharknado” craze. We all fall prey to the swimming with sharks danger. Although a film, moviegoers will sit on the edge of their seats biting their nails because shark attacks continue be a part of frightening news reports.

The story, however, hits rock bottom when sisters Lisa (Mandy Moore) and Kate (Claire Holt) hit the ocean floor because the cable on their shark cage breaks. The two, who are vacationing in Mexico, decide to deep-sea dive in a cage and tempt great white sharks 22-feet long.

With air running out of their tanks and sharks chomping down on them, the sisters face an uphill battle to reach the surface. But the biggest bite will be to moviegoers who spend money on this unfinished film. Either the writer was too lazy to come up with an ending or didn’t have the writers’ chops necessary to do so.

Directed by Johannes Roberts, Yani Gellman, Matthew Modine, Santiago Segura, and Chris J. Johnson also star.

