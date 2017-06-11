*Oh yeah, we’re totally ready for this. One of our favorite comedy, cartoon franchises, “Despicable Me,” is set to return in June.

Illumination, who brought audiences “Despicable Me” and the biggest animated hits of 2013 and 2015, “Despicable Me 2” and Minions, continues the adventures of Gru, Lucy, their adorable daughters—Margo, Edith and Agnes—and the Minions in “Despicable Me 3.” Directed by Pierre Coffin and Kyle Balda, co-directed by Eric Guillon and written by Cinco Paul & Ken Daurio, the animated film is produced by Illumination’s Chris Meledandri and Janet Healy, and executive produced by Chris Renaud.

Joining Steve Carell and Kristen Wiig in “Despicable Me 3” is Emmy, Tony and Grammy Award winner Trey Parker, co-creator of Comedy Central’s global phenomenon “South Park” and the Broadway smash “The Book of Mormon.” Parker voices the role of villain Balthazar Bratt, a former child star who’s grown up to become obsessed with the character he played in the ‘80s, and proves to be Gru’s most formidable nemesis to date. The film will be released in theaters on June 30, 2017.

If you haven’t heard, Craig Robinson and Adam Scott (pictured above) are unlikely teammates in Fox’s new fall show “Ghosted” a single-camera sci-fi comedy show.

Robinson and Scott play Leroy Wright and Max Jennifer, two people who couldn’t be more opposite but are forced together due to certain life events after being recruited by Captain Ava Lafrey. OK, so WHY are they together? To be a part of a secret government paranormal organization called the Bureau Underground. Basically The X-Files, if Mulder and Scully were Robinson and Scott.

Here’s the deal … if you’re going to make a paranormal buddy comedy, Scott and Robinson are the way to go.