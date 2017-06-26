*BET week kicked off to a great start by celebrating two entertainment icons who’ve open more doors for people in the past 20 years than you can imagine.

EURweb’s own Lee Bailey and the “Godfather of Black Music” Clarence Avant was honored on Tuesday night (06-20-17) at the Millennium Biltmore Hotel in Los Angeles for their contributions in disseminating African American culture around the world.

Avant, who is known for finalizing deals and cultivating the careers of Bill Withers, the S.O.S Band and Dennis Coffey was honored with the Lifetime Achievement Award by the Black Business Association and expressed his gratitude on the carpet but not before making sure he was getting paid for his appearance.

“Well you know… being honored is being honored,” Avant said. “I enjoy it I appreciate it… as long as they pay me.”

A couple times throughout the awards dinner ceremony as Avant took to the stage and accepted his award he would jokingly mention to the audience that his speech would not be too long due to not receiving a check from BBA’s President and CEO Earl “Skip” Cooper II.

Legendary broadcaster Lee Bailey who is known for his iconic syndicated radio show RadioScope, which lasted for two decades, his crisp baritone voice and founder of the premier urban entertainment site, EURweb received the Special Recognition Award.

Mr. Bailey expressed that he was just freaked out by all of it.

“I was thinking… I’m really freaked out because this is like a moment for me to be recognized in the same breath the same sentence as industry legend like Mr.Clarence Avant,” Bailey said. “ I mean he’s like a serious power broker and for me to be in that same rarefied era and space, it’s mind blowing but, I’ll take it.

The night ended with a performance from BeBe Winans, the legendary Quincy Jones sharing some words for his best friend Clarence, raffled off gifts for the attendees and a reception room full of yummy desserts.