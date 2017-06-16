*Tupac Amaru Shakur, has been recognized as being one of if not the best rapper ever. At his early rise he somehow managed to be conscious and cool at the same time.

He never conformed to norms and consistently represented by being a voice for countless individuals whether you were political, an urban youth or just a music fan. Tupac (2Pac) successfully shed light on the many issues urbanites have faced.

Tupac was the first artist to do the double disc album. He started the whole rapper slash/actor transition. Tupac also received just as much support acting in hits films like Juice and Poetic Justice as he did in music and at that time it was virtually unheard. At the height of his career all his albums sales were well over 30 million.

Also sadly, at the height of his success Tupac was murdered at the age of 25. Now, two decades later and on his birthday today June 16, 2017, his fans and peers old and new will get to see a more intimate look at the legend that is Tupac.

EURweb was on the scene at premiere of All Eyez On Me produced by L.T. Hutton. This film boasts an impressive cast with Hill Harper, Clifton Powell, DeRay Davis, Kat Graham, Annie Ilonzeh, and lastly doppelganger of Tupac himself and star of the movie Demetrius Shipp Jr. All Eyez On Me is directed by Benny Boom.

EURweb associate Herica Thompson got many red carpet worthy moments from personal friends of Tupac like MC Hammer, E-40, L.T. Hutton and the rest of the cast including Demetrius Shipp Jr. in our highlight video. All Eyez On Me is in theaters today June 16, 2017. Celebrate Tupac’s birthday and his incredible gift of music, a legacy that lives on by hitting the theaters this weekend.