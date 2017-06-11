*A new mid-season trailer for “Basketball Wives,” reveals that Evelyn Lozada has had enough of Jackie Christie’s messy shenanigans and a confrontation turns physical after Jackie uses her “non-motherf*ckin’ factor” phrase against her.

Evelyn says she’s 100% ready to be messy if it means putting Jackie in her place.

As you know, the show is currently still taping, thanks to the addition of Jennifer Williams who returned within the past month.

The “Basketball Wives News” Instagram page also highlights the moment Tami Roman and Evelyn face off with Jackie and Malaysia Pargo.

Peep the preview clip above.

Are you ready for Evelyn to check Jackie?

See it go down on a brand new “Basketball Wives,” Monday at 9/8c.

Lionel Richie’s bassist, Ethan Farmer, reportedly had a near fatal reaction to some pot brownies.

According to reports, Farmer got so high last week and stabbed himself repeatedly due to a bizarre reaction from weed.

Hip Hollywood reports that the incident occurred while he was kicking it with friends and they indulged in a few edibles. While his companions enjoyed the natural high, Ethan took a knife and began stabbing himself all over his body. Paramedics were called to the scene where they found him bleeding profusely.

Luckily, Farmer survived the self-inflicted assualt on his body. He’s said to be recovering at the hospital.

While some might warn that what happened to Farmer should serve as a lesson to SAY NO TO DRUGS, others advise to stick with a phat joint instead and leave the edible eating to the professionals, like Snoop Dogg and Willie Nelson.

