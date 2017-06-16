*Lionsgate’s Code Black Films/Morgan Creek’s “All Eyez on Me” led all films that were previewing last night with $3.1M across 2,000 theaters, reports Deadline. The total tops the $2.8 million hauled by Disney-Pixar’s “Cars 3” in previews.

The Benny Boom-directed biopic about Tupac Shakur has been sizzling in advance sales, ultimately ranking as the second for Fandango yesterday, and remaining in that spot today, according to Deadline.

The $40M financed movie from Morgan Creek is expected to gross between $20M-$23M.

By comparison, “Think Like a Man Too” made $1.8M on its Thursday night before opening to $29.2M for the weekend.

Sony’s “Rough Night” directed by Lucia Aniello drew $700K last night in previews at 2,503 theaters.