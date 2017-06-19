*While numerous conspiracy theories have been floating for years regarding the murder of Tupac Shakur, comedian Faizon Love is firm in his belief that the rapper’s shooting could’ve easily been prevented – had Snoop Dogg not let gang drama get in the way.

Love took to social media Sunday night (June 18) to say the Long Beach rapper’s influence on ‘Pac, highlighted by their song “2 of Amerikaz Most Wanted,” could’ve made a difference. But the Crip connections of both emcees ultimately got in the way.

“I always felt when Pac died, it was because – Snoop could have stopped the whole thing because like I said, Snoop was a Crip, Pac affiliates were Crips doing some gang sh*t, some dumb gang sh*t. Really. It set off a whole chain of events,” said Love. “You know n*ggas in LA don’t get mad, they get even. So if you want a real Pac story, that’s why Pac’s story, because Pac would be alive today if he had stayed allies with Snoop and not crossed Snoop. Think about it, all the songs that Pac did, he only did one with Snoop.”

Snoop Dogg has yet to respond to Love’s claims.