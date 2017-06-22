*Before his stand-alone debut as Marvel’s “Black Panther” in February, Chadwick Boseman will hit the big screen this fall as Thurgood Marshall.

Directed by Reginald Hudlin, “Marshall” takes place in 1941, well before his landmark Brown v. Board education victory that ended segregation in schools in 1954, or his appointment as the Supreme Court’s first African-American justice in 1967.

The film follows Marshall as a young lawyer for the NAACP, who defends a black chauffeur accused of sexual assault by a white socialite employer.

Boseman, who also played Jackie Robinson in “42” and James Brown in “Get On Up,” is joined in “Marshall” by Sterling K. Brown and Kate Hudson as the chauffeur and socialite, respectively, while Josh Gad plays a Jewish attorney who aided in the defense.

“Marshall” opens nationwide on Oct. 13.

Watch the first official trailer below: