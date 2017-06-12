*Forbes has just revealed its Highest Paid Celebrities of 2017 list, and perched on top with a career-high $130 million in the last year is Sean “Diddy” Combs. (Earlier this month, the mogul also landed atop the magazine’s list of Hip-Hop’s Wealthiest Artists of 2017.)

No. 2 on the list is Beyonce, with $105 million in earnings. “Harry Potter” author J.K. Rowling brought in $95 million, while Drake sits at No. 4 having banked $94 million.

The Weeknd, who appears on the issue’s June 29th cover, comes in at No. 6 on earnings of $92 million in the last year. Inside, he talks about marketing himself toward a major record deal, huge fan base and billions of streams on digital platforms after earning a cult fan base back in 2010.

“I kind of treat my albums like films when I write them, telling one big story,” he says, before revealing his next step: “More visual candy and hopefully a venture into my first true love, cinema,” the crooner concludes.

Also featured on the list in the top 10 slots is basketball star LeBron James, English band Coldplay, radio host Howard Stern and author James Patterson.

Last year’s top earner, Taylor Swift, dropped to No. 49. The singer brought in $44 million, down from $170 million.

View the full list here.