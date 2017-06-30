*Former White House photographer Pete Souza loves to troll the current White House occupant on Instagram over whatever scandal he’s stirred up at the moment.

In response to President Trump’s most recent display of sexism — calling MSNBC’s Mika Brzezinski “low I.Q. crazy” and “bleeding badly from a face-lift” — Obama’s former photographer decided to post a series of images that show the ex-POTUS respecting women.

Souza reminds us of the value Obama placed on gender equality through five photos, titled “Respect for Women.”

View below:

Respect for women, 2. (President Obama talks with a young woman during a stop at the Boys and Girls Club of Cleveland, Ohio in 2012.) A post shared by Pete Souza (@petesouza) on Jun 29, 2017 at 12:10pm PDT

Respect for women, 3. (President Obama greets US troops after secret all-night flight to Afghanistan in 2010.) A post shared by Pete Souza (@petesouza) on Jun 29, 2017 at 1:28pm PDT

Respect for women, 4. (Homeland Security Advisor Lisa Monaco updates President Obama on the Boston Marathon bombing in 2013.) A post shared by Pete Souza (@petesouza) on Jun 29, 2017 at 3:11pm PDT