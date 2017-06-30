*Former White House photographer Pete Souza loves to troll the current White House occupant on Instagram over whatever scandal he’s stirred up at the moment.
In response to President Trump’s most recent display of sexism — calling MSNBC’s Mika Brzezinski “low I.Q. crazy” and “bleeding badly from a face-lift” — Obama’s former photographer decided to post a series of images that show the ex-POTUS respecting women.
Souza reminds us of the value Obama placed on gender equality through five photos, titled “Respect for Women.”
