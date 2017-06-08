*Fox has decided not to bring back “24: Legacy” for a second season, but the franchise itself will reportedly live on.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the 12-episode reboot starring Corey Hawkins averaged 17.6 million viewers, but the network decided to cancel it and revive the franchise in another form.

Via THR:

Fox is already talking with “24” producers — including Howard Gordon and Brian Grazer, who are said to be very involved — for a new anthological take on the franchise. Network brass remain confident that 24 will return for a new incarnation that would be built around 24’s famous real-time storytelling device. It will not, however, be a version of Legacy, meaning stars Hawkins and Jimmy Smits would not be involved. (Female lead Miranda Otto was killed off in the Legacy finale.) The anthology format makes sense for the franchise and would allow for the creation of new storylines and characters in every incarnation.

“24” originally ran for eight seasons before it was resuscitated with original star Kiefer Sutherland for event series “24: Live Another Day.” That was followed by “Legacy,” which was built around Hawkins and told a new story. Sutherland did not return but was credited as an executive producer.