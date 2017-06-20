*The producer of Desiigner’s 2016 hit “Panda” claims that his royalty checks for the track have yet to come in because of copyright lawsuits filed by Future and producer Mike Dean – a claim denied by Future’s rep, according to Vibe.com.

In an interview with DJ Booth, “Panda” producer Menace said: “There was a situation with Future putting [an infringement] claim in because apparently, he said that ‘Panda’ sounded like [Future’s] ‘F**k Up Some Commas.’

“We were just about to see the checks but there’s been a lot of delays so we won’t see anything until next year anyway. The problem is that once someone puts a claim in, it just stops everything.”

A representative for Future tells Vibe.com that the copyright lawsuit claims are “not true.”