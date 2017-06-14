*FX announced Tuesday that the Hurricane Katrina-focused series in its “American Crime Story” franchise, originally set to follow up last year’s “The People V. O.J. Simpson,” has been pushed back a year and will now air sometime in 2019.

“The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story” will now be the second installment, according to FX. Production began in April and it is tentatively slated to debut in early 2018.

Reasons given for the swap include allowing time for the digital effects needed for “Katrina,” as well as scheduling conflicts. At the Television Critics Association Winter Press Tour in January, FX Networks CEO John Landgraf said the Katrina-focused season was taking longer to develop.

He also said that the production’s shoot on location in New Orleans has given them problems, including having to stop filming certain times of the year because of hurricane season, ironically.

“We just have really high ambitions for this franchise,” Landgraf said. “It’s just taken time to get material that we’re happy with.”

Added Landgraf, “Do you want it now, or do you want it good? … We’ll take it later, and we’ll take it good.”

FX’s first installment of ACS, “The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story,” received 22 Emmy Award nominations and it won nine Emmys. It also won the Golden Globe, BAFTA, AFI, PGA, WGA and TCA awards and it was the most critically acclaimed program of 2016.