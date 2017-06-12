*Lamorne Morris and Kylie Bunbury are cast in New Line Cinema’s action comedy film “Game Night” as one of the couples who find themselves in over their heads after a typical game night turns into one night they’ll never forget.

During the last week of filming, I visited the set in Atlanta, Ga and spoke with Lamorne and Kylie on the film.

Media Outlet: Can you tell us about the movie?

Kylie Bunbury: It’s about three couples who get together we cleave for game nights and one night.. [..] goes down!! That’s basically what happens! [laughing]

EUR: What’s the best part about working on set?

Kylie Bunbury: I think for me, it’s been watching the directors [pause] because for me I was trying to understand the tone of the film which I think everyone was trying to gather when reading the script, and how it’s going to work. And they’re themes throughout like this 80’s theme that’s sort of in terms of the music they’re choosing, the shots that they’re creating are really cool, and it’s taking a lot of time on set; I mean we’ll be shooting for hours on one scene but when you actually get to see the scenes and how they’re shot… It’s pretty stellar, yeah [pause] stellar!

EUR: Does Lamorne ever break out of his character and start doing impersonations?

Kylie Bunbury: Lamorne is incredible! I don’t like to compliment him too much because he already has a big head, but his impressions are I mean, bar none. ….I mean he can do Denzel, Forest Whitaker [laughing] oh yeah you have to ask him, he does pretty much everyone really well and he can sit there and mimic you even. He’s a true talent… it’s so much fun on set everyone is… it’s so funny, I mean this film is really funny, really really funny and it’s funny on the page, but then when you get someone as a comedic genius as Jason Batemen and then…. I don’t know, I just feel so overwhelmed by [pause] the fact I’m even apart of this: It’s such a blessing and I’m learning so much.

EUR: So this is the final week of filming is there a memorable behind the scenes moment with the cast?

Kylie Bunbury: We actually had game nights to establish our friendships and what not so game nights have been great.

EUR: Did you guys go anywhere?

Kylie Bunbury: We went to each other places where we are staying here in Atlanta: And that’s the other thing too, it’s like working with the caliber of actors to see how warm and welcoming everyone is that’s been another lesson for me too that I’m going to take on to other sets; it doesn’t matter how big you are you’re still a human being, and you can still connect with everyone and be kind, and that’s what I’ve been learning from everyone on set: It’s been really cool.

After we wrapped up the interview with Kylie, Lamorne entered the trailer where the interviews were being held and he instantly lit up the room with laughter and shared a story on being influenced by his mother and her side of the family as to where he gets his humor from.

Lamorne Morris: …. When I got older I use to realize [that] my mom is hilarious. My mom use to prank call me [pause] in the dumbest way too like she would… whenever I go home to visit, her room is right across from mine so I would get a phone call from her with her name on it and then I would go “Hey mom” she would go “Hello”[ scary voice] I was like “you forgot to block the call” she was like “OK bye” [scary voice] [laughter in the room] And she calls back blocked “Hello” [scary voice] then i go “mom I can hear you because you’re doing something” and then you just hear [her say] “shoot” [disappointment] [laughter in the room] so that’s who I get it from and then I met my grandfather for the first time when I first moved to LA about 8 [or] 9 years ago and I went to go visit him and…. half blind doesn’t see out of one eye and he had this little TV and he’s watching baseball and I said “what are you watching” and he said “I’m watching a Dodgers game but I only can watch half the game [pause] and he just stared at me with his one eye…. and I was like “aww yeah because you only got one eye” ….. I just realized you know [pause] my mom’s side they’re all jokes.

EUR: Now you and Kylie are a couple in the movie how was it when you first met Kylie? Was there any chemistry?

Lamorne Morris: Yeah, we got along: We got along great which I didn’t think we would originally.

EUR: Was there a chemistry test audition?

Lamorne Morris: Yeah, see I knew of Kylie before the chemistry test and I originally thought I’m not getting this part… because I use to date one of her friends. I was going to a reading and was like “I’m going to scratch this off the list because this is not going to happen” I was like “she is going to try and […] up my audition I know it, I know it” and she was dope like she couldn’t have been more professional…. just funny….I thought for sure that she was just going to sabotage my audition, but she didn’t she was great and so we get along great.

EUR: Did you guys talk about that before you moved on to your friendship?

Lamorne Morris: 100 percent! My first table read I was like “Let me just say this right quick” [laughter]

EUR: What were your words? What did you say?

Lamorne Morris: My words were “you do know that I use to date your best friend” and she was like “come on that’s one of my best friends obviously” we only dated for a couple of months and I didn’t know…I never met Kylie at the time, but I knew they were real close. It worked itself out, it was fine she was professional. I’m less of a professional, if I would of came in knowing that she had dated one of my homies…nah I would of sabotage the […] out of her audition, [laughing in the room] but she’s a better person than I am.

EUR: What’s a typical game night for you and your lady?

Lamorne Morris: So we sometimes play cards against humanity we do that once in awhile.

Media Outlet: Who is better?

Lamorne Morris: Me, I’m better in everything [laughter in the room] No, she usually is because she’s all sweet and innocent, but then you pull out those random […] cards you don’t expect her to do it, so she’s better at it than I am. [pause] although you know what, I’ll take that back I’m not trying to be [inaudible] last time we played I dominated [laughter in the room] her and her friends they didn’t even have no […] clue I was destroying left and right.

Media Outlet: What do you want viewers to take away from this film?

Lamorne Morris: I want them to take away wanting to see another one [laughter] [saying] “awww I want to see part 2.” It’s certain movies that you fall in love with characters so much so that you want to see the next one because you want to see where their journey takes them. Everybody has their own individual journeys in this movie and they’re all fun, they all could be stand alone things and hopefully everybody loves it.

While waiting to take a picture with Lamorne I asked him about his next music artist parody video and if he will do a parody video of Drake’s “Passion Fruit” and he said that he has a mixtape of parodies coming out soon so stay close to EUR for the update.

“Game Night” will be released in theaters on February 16, 2018, the same weekend as Disney/Marvel’s “Black Panther.”