*It appears as if Venus Williams revealed the gender of sister Serena Williams’ baby during a post-match interview at the French Open.

Asked by Eurosport what the baby will call her, Venus replied, “She’s going to call me favorite aunt.” She added that she and her other sisters are pushing for the child to be named after them.

“We’re all like, ‘Baby V, baby Lyn, baby Isha.’ We all want the baby to be named after us,” she said.

Serena Williams announced her pregnancy with Reddit cofounder Alexis Ohanian in April, but kept quiet about the baby’s gender.

Venus Williams defeated Kurumi Nara, with Serena watching from the stands, Wednesday. She takes on Elise Mertens in the third round of the French Open on Friday, to air 5 a.m. EST on the Tennis Channel.