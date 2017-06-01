*“Real Housewives of Potomac” star Gizelle Bryant was grilled about rumors of her ex-husband having a major, yet unseen presence on “Real Housewives of Atlanta.”

Last month, the tea was that Gizelle’s ex-husband, megachurch Pastor Jamal Bryant, was romantically linked to “RHOA’s” Phaedra Parks. Youtube blogger Caddilac Kimberly tweeted that Phaedra “told me she was talking and texting” with Jamal “while she was still married to Apollo.”

Asked about the rumor on “The Breakfast Club,” Gizelle says its not true.

“He has categorically denied he was Mr. Chocolate. He has denied that. He said that the only TV personality he has ever been in a relationship was me,” she said.

Are you buying it?

Watch Gizelle’s entire Breakfast Club interview below: