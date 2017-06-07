*New York, NY –The City of New York, the office of The Bronx Borough President and HOT 97 launched Global Hip Hop Day on June 8th with an official Proclamation Ceremony and the unveiling of Hip Hop Blvd. at 1520 Sedgwick Avenue (Bronx, New York)– the birthplace of hip hop and home of legendary hip hop pioneer Kool Herc.

Global Hip Hop Day acknowledges hip hop’s ability to unite people and create positive cultural impact with the official Proclamation and street renaming Ceremony, followed by a community Block Party at Cedar Playground. Additional invitation only events— including an Industry Conversation and VIP Celebration—are planned to foster the current and future growth of hip hop’s positive influence.

Hip Hop, the first music genre created in New York City, has spanned far beyond its origins in The Bronx to become, according to marketing powerhouse Steve Stoute, “a catalytic force majeure that went beyond musical boundaries and into the psyche of young America.” Global Hip Hop Day celebrates this ‘catalytic force’ with the acknowledgement of hip hop’s cultural and commercial capital and the pervasive power of an art form that has become an international behemoth.

Global Hip Hop Day takes place in June, as a part of the City of New York’s official Music Month and nationally recognized Black Music Month. The day also precedes HOT 97’s Summer Jam on June 11th— hip hop’s most iconic and internationally recognized summer concert event— and is a precursor to Summer Jam global expansion announcements.

Global Hip Hop Day events will commence at 1520 Sedgwick Avenue in The Bronx with an official Proclamation and the unveiling of Hip Hop Blvd.

“We are thrilled to unveil Hip Hop Blvd. at 1520 Sedgwick Avenue in The Bronx, the birthplace of hip hop,” said Bronx Borough President Rubén Díaz Jr. “The Bronx is an iconic, internationally renowned hip hop destination, the home of a once rebellious art form that has, over generations, become a global powerhouse. To designate this area as a landmark and celebrate this occasion with the pioneers who started it all— many of whom still hold close ties to this community— is a remarkable and historic moment for our borough.”

“Hip Hop is a global movement that was born in the Bronx,” added Vanessa L. Gibson, councilwoman for the Bronx’s 16th District. “I’m so proud to solidify our borough’s place in hip hop history— and hip hop’s place in the Bronx’s history— through the official unveiling of Hip Hop Blvd. in front of 1520 Sedgwick Ave. Hip Hop has become an international phenomenon that has inspired generations of young people to express themselves and celebrate their culture. As we commemorate hip hop’s birthplace, I thank the many stakeholders and community members who have worked to preserve hip hop’s place in history, as well as the hip hop pioneers and trailblazers who started this movement years ago.”

The official Global Hip Hop Day schedule on June 8th includes:

Industry Conversation, with keynote address by Kevin Liles – Invitation only

– Invitation only Public Proclamation & Celebration– 3pm – 5pm, 1520 Sedgwick Avenue; Community Block Party, Cedar Playground—Free and open to the public

VIP Celebration —Private, Invite only

A host of legendary hip hop artists, DJs, influencers and VIPs will join each event to amplify Global Hip Hop Day’s reach. Expected guests include: Kool Herc, DJ Scratch, DJ Chuck Chillout, DJ Red Alert, Grandmaster Caz, Funk Flex, DJ Kast One, DJ Enuff, DJ Camilo, D-Nice, Kid Capri, Fat Joe, Remy Ma, Swizz Beats, French Montana and a host of others.

Global Hip Hop Day is supported by a variety of key partners, including: The Bronx Borough President’s office, the office of Councilwoman Vanessa L. Gibson, the office of Mayor Bill de Blasio, Kool Herc, The Universal Hip Hop Museum, Generation Hip Hop, The BulLion Foundation, Windows of Hip Hop and HOT 97.

About HOT 97

WQHT HOT 97 FM is the world’s first all Hip Hop station and has held the dominant position in New York for over twenty years. HOT 97 is best known for its celebrity on air talent, such as Ebro Darden (Asst. Programming Director, radio host for Beats1), Funk Flex (television host, multiple gold records) and Nessa (television personality and host for MTV), as well as being the world’s premier source for Hip Hop music culture. HOT97 online and the Where Hip Hop Lives app are the destinations for original web series, celebrity content, concerts and music videos. For more information, please visit www.HOT97.com, and follow us on facebook.com/HOT97official, twitter.com/HOT97, instagram.com/HOT97, and youtube.com/HOT97

About The Universal Hip Hop Museum

The Universal Hip Hop Museum (UHHM) established in 2013, is dedicated to the preservation, protection and advancement of Hip Hop Culture worldwide. The UHHM was created to ensure that the culture which began on the streets of the South Bronx in the 70’s, and then evolved to become the world’s most popular art-form, has a permanent place that it can call home. The UHHM is a place where millions of people from around the world who acquired their cultural identity and awareness from the power and influence of Hip Hop, have unfettered access to a museum that oversees the cultural administration and curation of Hip Hop and its legacy. www.uhmm.org

About Generation Hip Hop

In 2016, the Universal Hip Hop Museum launched Generation Hip Hop to support its global social investment and programming agenda. Generation Hip Hop is an advanced, global, sustainable development initiative designed and initiated to facilitate vital youth empowerment and development programs, through all elements of Hip Hop. With qualified and committed operations teams in 32 countries, GHH is a creative and organic program with vast reach and credible association led by

Ndaba Mandela. http://www.uhhm.org/generation-hip-hop/

About The BulLion Foundation

The BulLion Foundation is a nonprofit 501 (c)(3) organization dedicated to providing services to underprivileged people, especially the youth around the world. The goal of the foundation is to improve the quality of their lives by providing cultural arts, music, athletic, technology, health and wellness and professional development programs, as well as resources and supply donations. http://www.thebullionfoundation.org/

About Windows of Hip Hop

Windows of Hip Hop (WoHH) is a nonprofit, Bronx based economic development project promoting the educational, communal, and historical perspective of Hip Hop. Our ultimate goal is to create a state of the art, fully interactive, educational campus dedicated to Hip Hop in the Bronx. Part of our work is producing programs, events, and formals dedicated to the true meaning of Hip Hop. For more info, you can find us at http://www.WOHH.org and follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Youtube, and Instagram @windowsofhiphop.

