*Gloria Allred got caught with her cell phone on during Bill Cosby’s trial today, and the judge wasn’t having it.

The celebrity lawyer, who has advised a number of Cosby’s 50+ accusers, including one who testified this week, was tossed from the comedian’s sexual assault trial Wednesday because she forgot to turn off her cell phone…and it rang in the middle of the proceedings.

Allred was promptly escorted out by Montgomery County court officers who have reportedly made it clear that mobile devices are to be turned off in the courtroom.

Shortly after she was booted, Allred, dressed in a black suit, was found perched on a hallway bench, reports the New York Post.

“I was happy to leave,” she told the paper’s Page Six. “It was off and it rang. I have no idea how it happened. This young man was just trying to help me figure it out. I don’t know who it was. I don’t give out my number and I never answer it anyway, you know that.”

Also, per the Post:

Meanwhile, during a 15-minute break, Cosby — who claims to be legally blind — nearly slipped and fell when he was startled by a court deputy who barked at reporters to put their phones away.

The 79-year-old comedian steadied himself on the arm of his publicist Andrew Wyatt and chuckled about the near-tumble.