Stephen Curry #30 of the Golden State Warriors celebrates after defeating the Cleveland Cavaliers 129-120 in Game 5 to win the 2017 NBA Finals at ORACLE Arena on June 12, 2017 in Oakland, California.

*Your 2017 NBA Champion Golden State Warriors have made it quite clear how they feel about the current occupant in the White House.

According to reports, the team voted unanimously to skip the traditional trip to 1600 Pennsylvania Ave. this year. Soon after their victory celebrations Monday night, Stephen Curry, Draymond Green and company reportedly decided as a group that they were not trying to visit President Trump.

“NBA champion Warriors skipping the White House visit, as a unanimous team decision per reports,” CNBC’s Josh Brown tweeted on Tuesday morning.

Not even DMV native and Finals MVP Kevin Durant, who gave his Maryland hometown of Seat Pleasant and Prince George’s County a shoutout after the game, is willing to visit POTUS in his own backyard.

The Warriors were all smiles when they visited President Barack Obama at the White House after winning the championship in 2015.





One Response

  1. lbmouse Reply

    Can anyone blame them? Who in their right mind would volunteer to be in the same room with president bat-shit crazy pants?

