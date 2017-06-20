*This beautiful experience by Nina Montalvo Carr brought tears to eyes. Happy tears! And it will do the same for you. I know we just celebrated Father’s Day, but this story shares the experience of a family with five children; and the mother who takes care of them all alone while their Marines active dad, who she credits as a great role model for them, is away.

Carr decides to surprise her children one day and takes them out to eat, but in the end it was her that got the greatest surprise of all.

The story has already received 14K likes on Facebook, has 1K comments and has been shared more than 1.7K times.

Here’s her beautiful story. Get a hankie!

Read more at EURThisNthat.