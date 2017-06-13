

*Today, Google.org has teamed up with the Equal Justice Initiative (EJI), to launch “Lynching in America,” a digital experience exploring and uncovering real stories from the over 4,000 lynching’s of Blacks between the Civil War and WWII.

“What’s important about EJI’s “Lynching in America” project is that they are giving everyone access to untold stories of our racial history and helping people develop a deeper understanding for how we have gotten to where we are in this country,” stated Google.org Principal, Justin Steele.

Google.org is the charitable arm of Google. EJI is a non-profit organization providing legal representation to anyone denied a fair trial.

The site combines in-depth research and data with the stories of hanging victims, as told by their descendants. Through six audio stories and the documentary “Uprooted,” viewers can hear and feel the impact this dark time in history, has had on generations of families. Visitors can also explore an interactive map reflecting incidents of racial terror lynching’s, and the stories behind these acts of violence.

“Google has been able to take what we know about lynching, and what we have heard from the families, and what we have seen in the spaces and the communities where these acts of terror took place, and make that knowledge accessible to a lot more people,” shared EJI founder Bryan Stevenson. “To create a platform for hearing and understanding and seeing this world that we’ve lived through.”

The website will launch on EJI’s domain. Links to the specific sections within the digital experience will include:

Oral Histories from the descendents of lynching victims

6 min documentary film about a family who returns to Shreveport after 100 years

Data-visualization heat map of lynchings in the South

Data-visualization of the Great Migration

Digitized version of the report, for use in the classroom

Access the online platform at lyfnchinginamerica.eji.org.