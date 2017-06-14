UPDATES:

12:15 p.m. EST: Via AP: Sen. Bernie Sanders “sickened” by Alexandria shooting, says shooter apparently volunteered on his campaign.

11:54 a.m. EST: Via WJLA: Members of Congress say the charity Congressional game WILL go on tomorrow night as planned.

11:40 a.m. EST: President Trump says the suspect in the Rep. Scalise shooting has died from injuries sustained during his gunfight with Capitol Police.

*Multiple outlets have confirmed that the gunman who opened fire on a baseball practice full of Republican congressmen has been identified by law enforcement as James T. Hodgkinson, 66, of Belleville, Illinois. According to his Facebook page, he ran an inspection and construction company.

Rep. Steve Scalise of Louisiana was one of five victims shot by the rifle-wielding gunman Wednesday as they practiced for a charity baseball game against congressional Democrats scheduled for tomorrow at Nationals Park. No word yet on whether the game will be held as planned.

NBC Nightly News just tweeted that Scalise is out of surgery at Washington Hospital Center and “doing well.”

An initial police report lists the gunman’s weapon as an M-4 assault rifle. Capitol Police said officers who were part of Scalise’s security detail returned fire and wounded the shooter, who was taken into custody.

“This is a stable situation,” Michael Brown, chief of police for Alexandria, Virginia, told reporters. “At this point, there’s no additional threat. We consider this incident to be a closed incident under investigation.”