*Grammy winning recording artist Bill Withers will be honored with a HAL Icon Award at the 28th Annual Tribute to Heroes And Legends, September 24, 2017. The exclusive, black tie event honors achievement in television, film and music, and raises funds for performing arts scholarships. The annual event will return to the Beverly Hills Hotel.

Withers is a multiple Grammy winner, best known for his platinum hits, “Lean on Me”, “Ain’t No Sunshine,” “Just the Two of Us,” and “Lovely Day.” Withers’ “Lean On Me” was performed at both President Obama’s and Clinton’s Inaugurations and his song “I Am My Father’s Son” was performed by Johnny Mathis at the unveiling of the Bill Russell Legacy Project.

In addition to his Grammys, Withers’ multiple honors include induction into the Songwriters Hall of Fame, the ASCAP Rhythm & Soul Heritage Award, induction into the West Virginia Music Hall of Fame, and a Clio Award for songwriting and production in advertising, an NAACP Image Award for Best Male Artist and most recently, he was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.

The HAL Awards spotlight positive role models from many diverse backgrounds, including leaders in the fields of music, theatre, film, television and business each year at the Annual HAL Awards and Scholarship Dinner. Withers joins previously announced Outstanding Achievement in Film and TV Award recipient, Chris Tucker as an honoree for the event.

The event is the major fundraiser for The Heroes And Legends (HAL) Scholarship Foundation which provides scholarship funds for talented young people with artistic aspirations. The Foundation was founded by celebrated songwriter and Motown Alumna, Janie Bradford to aid “at risk” youth and to publicly recognize others who share her vision. The Berry Gordy Family Foundation has been the principle sponsor for the last 20 years.

Previous recipients of the HAL Icon Award include Chaka Khan, the Isley Brothers, the Temptations, legendary songwriters Holland/Dozier/Holland, and Valerie Simpson.

Since 1990, The HAL Scholarship Foundation has awarded over eighty scholarships to young people with tremendous talent and big dreams!

The 2017 Awards dinner will take place at 6:00pm on September 24th at the Beverly Hills Hotel. For more information on the event, visit www.halawards.com.

