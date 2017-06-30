*Halle Berry has revealed that she is developing a starring vehicle for herself and Kevin Hart at Universal Pictures.

The project follows up her appearance in the beginning of Hart’s last standup film “Kevin Hart: What Now?” where she played his Bond girl in a crazy caper that saw him fail miserably as a spy.

At an advanced screening for her upcoming movie, “Kidnap” in New Orleans, Berry said that her project with Hart will be based on their characters in “What Now?”

“We had such fun we said, ‘we should do a movie together.'” Berry told the website.

Watch the trailer from “Kevin Hart: What Now?” which featured Berry: