*Halle Berry said that being the first African American woman to win an Oscar for best actress has “meant nothing” as far as increasing diversity in Hollywood.

Halle was the first black woman to win an Oscar for best actress, and remains the lone black woman to have done so, 15 years later.

“Wow, that moment really meant nothing,” Berry said of her historic win. “It meant nothing. I thought it meant something but I think it meant nothing.”

The actress sat down with Teen Vogue at The Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity, a weeklong event featuring panels and talks to promote innovation and progress in creative communications. Teen Vogue Editor-in-Chief Elaine Welteroth interviewed Berry as part of a series by Interpublic Group that aimed to bring intersectional feminism to the festival by elevating the voices of women of color.

During the interview, Berry also opened up about being a mom to a black son in the age of Black Lives Matter and the advice she’d give to her 18-year-old self.

